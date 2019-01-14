Video

A man with Parkinson's disease, who rowed across the Indian Ocean for research into the condition, says his symptoms have improved as a result.

Robin Buttery, 47, who was diagnosed in 2015, was part of a four-man team which took 70 days to cover the 3,600 nautical miles from Australia to Mauritius in September 2018.

The 47-year-old, from Leicester, who said he did not describe himself as an adventurer, replied to an advert for the challenge on a Parkinson's forum.

Researchers from Oxford Brookes University, who examined Mr Buttery during his training and after he returned, believe it has showed exercise can have a beneficial effect on the symptoms of the disease.

