Laurel and Hardy 'shrine' in pub

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When Stan and Ollie pulled pints in a village pub
A "shrine" to comedy duo Laurel and Hardy has been drawing tourists to a pub in rural Leicestershire.
The tale of their final tour in the UK in 1954 is being told in the critically acclaimed film, Stan & Ollie, released in cinemas on Friday and starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly.
The comedians stayed at Stan Laurel's sister's pub, the Bull Inn in Bottesford, ahead of performances at the Empire Theatre in nearby Nottingham in 1952 and 1953.
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-46840973/when-stan-and-ollie-pulled-pints-in-a-village-pubRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window