Laurel and Hardy 'shrine' in pub

A "shrine" to comedy duo Laurel and Hardy has been drawing tourists to a pub in rural Leicestershire.

The tale of their final tour in the UK in 1954 is being told in the critically acclaimed film, Stan & Ollie, released in cinemas on Friday and starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly.

The comedians stayed at Stan Laurel's sister's pub, the Bull Inn in Bottesford, ahead of performances at the Empire Theatre in nearby Nottingham in 1952 and 1953.