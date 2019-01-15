Video

Homeless Lee Ayres spends all his time reading.

The 29-year-old, who has spent the last four years living rough, said he has nothing better to do while on the streets and believes he has finished thousands of novels.

He has built up such a good relationship with Westcotes' Library, on Leicester's Narborough Road, they let him take out the titles despite not having an address.

Lee has established a book group at the library where he thinks of the staff as family.