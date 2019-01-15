Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Books send homeless man 'into a different world'
Homeless Lee Ayres spends all his time reading.
The 29-year-old, who has spent the last four years living rough, said he has nothing better to do while on the streets and believes he has finished thousands of novels.
He has built up such a good relationship with Westcotes' Library, on Leicester's Narborough Road, they let him take out the titles despite not having an address.
Lee has established a book group at the library where he thinks of the staff as family.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-46864436/books-send-homeless-man-into-a-different-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window