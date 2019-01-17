Video

A bulldog has attracted an online fanbase after teaching herself to skateboard.

Videos of Pumpkin, who uses her paws to propel herself along on her bright pink board, have been watched thousands of times on social media.

Her owner, Debra Chandler, of Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, said she hopes to use Pumpkin's profile to raise money for The Edward Foundation, a charity which rescues bulldogs.