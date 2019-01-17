Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pumpkin the bulldog teaches herself to skateboard
A bulldog has attracted an online fanbase after teaching herself to skateboard.
Videos of Pumpkin, who uses her paws to propel herself along on her bright pink board, have been watched thousands of times on social media.
Her owner, Debra Chandler, of Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, said she hopes to use Pumpkin's profile to raise money for The Edward Foundation, a charity which rescues bulldogs.
17 Jan 2019
