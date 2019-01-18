Video

The families of the people who died in an insurance scam explosion in Leicester have been speaking of their devastation.

Jose Ragoobeer, who lost his wife Mary, 46, and sons Shane, 18, and Sean, 17, said for the first time in his life he had "hate in his heart".

Jo and Jon Reek, the parents of Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, who also died, spoke of their regret they would never see her marry, graduate or have children.

The attack was carried out by Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali.

They have been jailed for life for murder.

Leicester Crown Court was told they set alight 86 litres of petrol in the basement of a Polish store in the hope of claiming a £300,000 insurance payout.

Kurd and Ali must serve a minimum of 38 years, with Hassan was given a minimum term of 33 years.