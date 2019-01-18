Media player
Leicester explosion: Leah Reek's parents remember horror
The parents of a teenager who died in the Leicester explosion have spoken of their trauma upon discovering their daughter had died.
Jo and Jon Reek, the parents of Leah Beth Reek, 18, from Asfordby near Melton Mowbray, said the experience was "horrible".
The attack on a shop on Hinckley Road on 25 February - part of a £300,000 insurance scam - was carried out by Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali.
They have been jailed for life for the murder of Leah, her boyfriend Shane Ragoobeer, also 18, and members of his family.
18 Jan 2019
