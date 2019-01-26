Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chicken therapy helps 'to calm' autistic children
A charity which uses chickens to help educate children with autism said it helps them to build up trust with animals.
Rainbow Horses, in Harby, Leicestershire, supports children, many of whom have been removed from mainstream schools.
Sue Coombes who runs the charity said the chickens, as well as mice, horses, dogs and other animals, teach the children "trust and empathy".
Nina Scott, whose seven-year-old son George uses the centre, said it helps him learn at his own pace.
-
26 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-47002898/chicken-therapy-helps-to-calm-autistic-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window