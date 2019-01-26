Video

A charity which uses chickens to help educate children with autism said it helps them to build up trust with animals.

Rainbow Horses, in Harby, Leicestershire, supports children, many of whom have been removed from mainstream schools.

Sue Coombes who runs the charity said the chickens, as well as mice, horses, dogs and other animals, teach the children "trust and empathy".

Nina Scott, whose seven-year-old son George uses the centre, said it helps him learn at his own pace.