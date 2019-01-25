Video

A stuffed two-headed calf helped to fund the war effort in the 1940s, according to the museum where it is on display.

The conjoined twins, which were born in the early 20th Century, only lived for two days but vets charged people to see them during the two world wars

Zara Matthews, from Melton Carnegie Museum, said: "During World War Two, that funding helped pay for a Spitfire."

The Leicestershire museum was built as a library in 1905 with funding from American philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie, who built the famous concert venue that bears his name in New York.