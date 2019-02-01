Woman, 79, jailed for neighbour harassment

Video

A 79-year-old woman has been jailed for 28 days following what officials described as a "campaign of intimidation" against her neighbours.

Kathleen Neal, of Castle Donington, Leicestershire, sprayed weed killer and poured urine on to plants belonging to her neighbour Susan Brookes.

CCTV filmed by Mrs Brookes shows Neal pushing over her neighbour's plant pots, having removed a fence panel.

Neal was sentenced in her absence at Nottingham County Court on Monday.

"It's been terrible," Mrs Brookes told the BBC. "Your whole life becomes about, 'What's she going to do next?'"