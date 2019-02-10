New York taxi crash amputee gets payout

Video

A woman has received $150,000 (£116,000) in compensation six years after she had to have part of her leg amputated when she was hit by a New York taxi.

Sian Green-Lord had been visiting the city with a friend when the vehicle mounted the kerb in Manhattan in 2013.

The 29-year-old, from Leicester, has since had a daughter and got married.

Taxi driver, Faysal Himon, who has never faced criminal charges, blames a cyclist with whom he was having an argument just before the crash.

You can see this BBC Inside Out story in full on BBC One in the East Midlands on Monday at 19:30 or via iPlayer after broadcast.