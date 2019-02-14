Bouquet made out of fish and chips
Video

Valentine's Day: Barwell chippy makes fish and chips bouquet

Wondering what to serve to your Valentine tonight? A chippy in Leicester has created a bouquet made out of fish and chips.

There is potato fritter hearts, chips shaped as roses and battered fish for the leaves.

It was constructed by Strad Kyriacou at Chris's Fish 'n' Chips in Barwell.

