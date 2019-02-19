Video

A taxi driver, who crashed into a cyclist after cutting a corner and driving off, has lost his taxi licence.

Footage captured on Dylan May's helmet camera shows the taxi turn into Gutteridge Street in Coalville on Friday 11 January.

Mr May was left with injuries to his right arm, shoulder and elbow and his bike was damaged.

The taxi driver blamed the cyclist, claiming he had been in the middle of the road, but later admitted to North West Leicestershire District Council that he was at fault.

Licensing officers at the authority revoked his licence under delegated powers.

Leicestershire Police said the crash was reported to them but Mr May did not pursue legal action.