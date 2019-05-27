'Circumcision left my penis mutilated'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Male circumcision: 'My penis was mutilated'
Ashley was circumcised at the age of five.
He had the medical procedure due to a tight foreskin but believes it should not have taken place.
The 31-year-old from Loughborough, Leicestershire, says it has affected him both physically and psychologically.
But he's trying to help himself by using a technique called foreskin restoration.
-
27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-47422275/male-circumcision-my-penis-was-mutilatedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window