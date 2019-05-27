'Circumcision left my penis mutilated'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Male circumcision: 'My penis was mutilated'

Ashley was circumcised at the age of five.

He had the medical procedure due to a tight foreskin but believes it should not have taken place.

The 31-year-old from Loughborough, Leicestershire, says it has affected him both physically and psychologically.

But he's trying to help himself by using a technique called foreskin restoration.

  • 27 May 2019
Go to next video: Germany to clarify law on circumcision