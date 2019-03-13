'I can whip my clothes off and this is me'
Video

Burlesque dance class 'boosts body confidence'

A burlesque dance class is helping promote body confidence, according to its instructor.

Members of Sky Tribe in Leicester don lacy outfits each week and follow risqué routines.

The performers insist it is all about empowering women and improving their fitness levels.

Instructor Hannah Myatt said it was "an escapism thing" for many class members.

