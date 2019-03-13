Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Burlesque dance class 'boosts body confidence'
A burlesque dance class is helping promote body confidence, according to its instructor.
Members of Sky Tribe in Leicester don lacy outfits each week and follow risqué routines.
The performers insist it is all about empowering women and improving their fitness levels.
Instructor Hannah Myatt said it was "an escapism thing" for many class members.
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-47531402/burlesque-dance-class-boosts-body-confidenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window