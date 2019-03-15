Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Visually impaired climber 'among world's best'
A visually impaired climber from Derby is now the UK number one following successive victories in national and international competitions.
Richard Slocock lost his sight two years ago due to macular dystrophy but refused to give up on his passion for climbing.
He climbs with the assistance of a guide on the ground to direct his hands and his feet.
Mr Slocock has also moved into the world's top ten.
"It really comes down to not letting your disability define you," he said.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-47591061/visually-impaired-climber-among-world-s-bestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window