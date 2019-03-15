Video

A visually impaired climber from Derby is now the UK number one following successive victories in national and international competitions.

Richard Slocock lost his sight two years ago due to macular dystrophy but refused to give up on his passion for climbing.

He climbs with the assistance of a guide on the ground to direct his hands and his feet.

Mr Slocock has also moved into the world's top ten.

"It really comes down to not letting your disability define you," he said.