M1 lorry fire: M1 closed after blaze damages lanes
Footage has shown a two-lorry fire on the M1 which occurred after a collision between the two vehicles.
The M1 northbound remains shut from junction 20 to 21 in Leicestershire after firefighters were called to the "intense" blaze just after 01:30 GMT.
The drivers escaped with minor injuries, police said.
Queues of two miles have been reported while work continues to resurface the road.
22 Mar 2019
