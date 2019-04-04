Police chase head-on crash man jailed

Video

A man who was involved in a head-on collision after driving away from police has been jailed for two years.

Damian Cleaver, 31, was also disqualified from driving for four years after admitting a number of driving offences.

Three people were taken to hospital after the crash at the junction of Roman Road and Freehold Road in Birstall, Leicestershire, on 26 February but they were not seriously hurt.

Cleaver, of Acer Court Road, Leicester, admitted dangerous driving, driving while over the legal limit for alcohol, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.

The crash is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Leicestershire Police confirmed.