How much food waste do we produce?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How much food waste do we produce?

About a third of all the food produced in the UK or imported in to the country is wasted, according to scientists.

Some seven million tonnes of that waste is created by households.

Dr Elliot Wooley, of Loughborough University, used apples to demonstrate how much food ends up in landfill in the UK each year.

The senior lecturer in sustainable manufacturing has also given his three top tips for reducing household waste.

  • 28 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Could an ‘intelligent’ bin cut food waste?