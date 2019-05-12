Media player
Ramadan bootcamp: Getting fit for the fast
A gym class specifically tailored to its clientele of mostly Muslim women has been getting them ready for a month of fasting.
Ramadan, which started on 5 May, sees Muslims refrain from eating or drinking between dawn and sunset every day for about 30 days.
Class member Sadia Amar said fasting could take a toll on the body.
Lauren Harrison, 24, who runs the class at the Fit Together Gym in Wigston, Leicestershire, said getting fit and healthy helped her clients get through the holy month.
12 May 2019
