Ramadan bootcamp
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Getting fit to fast with Ramadan bootcamp

A gym class specifically tailored to its clientele of mostly Muslim women has been getting them ready for a month of fasting.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 May 2019