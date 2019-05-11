Video

A woman who makes colourful clothes out of old duvet covers has said it helps the environment.

Nikki Millar said the outfits made from retro covers with cartoon designs are popular with festival-goers and Disney fans.

She said reusing old covers, some of which she collects from charity shops, helps to tackle our throwaway culture.

The 29-year-old, from Leicester, has a large following on social media and receives orders from around the world as well as a plentiful supply of duvet covers from as far away as the USA.