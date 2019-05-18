Canal crusaders clean up waterways

Video

Two men in their 80s are the only members left of a group of volunteers who help to clean up a Leicestershire canal.

Barrie Ball and Dave Ingram, along with Tiny the dog, have been pulling rubbish out of the River Soar Navigation, near Loughborough, for 10 years.

Some of their finds have included a safe full of cash, a toilet and, of course, shopping trolleys.

When their group, Clear Cut Conservation, began there were about eight people involved but membership has dwindled.

Now the Canal and River Trust, which supplies the group with equipment, has made an appeal for new volunteers to join.