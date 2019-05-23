Video

Dramatic footage shows the moment robbers stormed a jeweller's shop armed with two machetes and a gun.

Officers said the men threatened staff and took up to £80,000 worth of jewellery.

Leicestershire Police said the firearm, thought to be a double-barrelled shotgun, was never recovered.

Four men pleaded guilty to the robbery at Goldust Jewellers in Market Place, Hinckley.

Timothy Wardrop, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Aiden Rudock, 18, of Gloster Close, Lutterworth, Grant Samuel, 22, of Milverton Road, Coventry, and Orrin Stevenson, 24, of no fixed address, were all jailed for nine years.