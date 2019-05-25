Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMP Stocken prisoners fix up bikes for burgled school
A prison workshop where inmates refurbish bicycles has come to the aid of school pupils after more than 20 bikes were stolen.
The team at HMP Stocken, in Rutland, which works towards bicycle-repair qualifications, has donated 30 replacement machines to New College in Leicester.
Many of the pupils are from disadvantaged backgrounds and don't have access to a bike, teacher Wayne Allsop said.
-
25 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-48396772/hmp-stocken-prisoners-fix-up-bikes-for-burgled-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window