Mosque 'hit-and-run driver' caught on CCTV

Footage has emerged showing a car narrowly missing two pedestrians moments before a man and a teenage boy were struck in a suspected hit-and-run.

It happened in Humberstone Road, Leicester, after they left the nearby Masjid At-Taqwa mosque at about 01:00 BST on Thursday.

A woman aged 21 and a 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The injured man was in a stable condition in hospital while the teenager sustained minor injuries.