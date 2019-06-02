Video

Care homes are using bread-making sessions in a bid to combat isolation and loneliness among residents.

Baking can also help elderly residents, some of whom have dementia, to reminisce and exercise underused muscles, according to members of the Baking A Difference project.

The project, which is a collaboration between business, Planet Leicester Bakers, and charity, Learning for the Fourth Age (L4A), has been rolled out across residential homes in Leicestershire.

Fiona Smith, from L4A, said baking "really stimulates memories and conversation".

Resident at Melbourne Home in Leicester, Julia Stanhope, added: "I love it when those ladies come. [It's] a breath of fresh air."