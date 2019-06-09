Video

A naturist swimming club, which meets for weekly sessions, is offering free admission to women.

The Desford Swim group, based in Leicestershire, said it wants to encourage more female naturists to join, as male members currently outnumber women three to one.

"People are very body image conscious - they don't like to show off their bodies because they're not perfect enough", member Liz Miles said.

The club said naturism promotes body confidence and helps people feel more accepted in society.