A football fan who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was attacked with an iron bar during Euro 2016 said he's "not bitter".

Stewart Gray, 50, was attacked in the French city of Marseille during a tournament marred by violence blamed on "well-trained" Russian hooligans.

The last thing he remembered was celebrating Leicester City winning the Premier League in May that year, several weeks before the tournament. Nobody has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The father-of-three, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, said volunteering for Headway, the head injury charity, which helped him, has given his life "a purpose".

"Everything happens for a reason, I'm still happy," he said.