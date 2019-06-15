Video

A pop-up shop which only sells items inspired by David Attenborough has opened.

Illustrator Jen Pyrah, 30, set up the zero-waste shop after being inspired by the 93-year-old natural historian's stance on plastic.

Items for sale include T-shirts, mugs and socks emblazoned with Attenborough's likeness.

Ms Pyrah, from Leicester, said her business Wren & Wilson gives 10% of its sales to the World Land Trust, a wildlife conservation charity.

The pop-up shop is designed to travel around the country, appearing at sites like museums and gardens.