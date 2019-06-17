Video

A driver had to get out and push after getting stuck in flood water.

It happened on Sileby Lane in Leicestershire, after the driver had driven through two other sections of flooded road, according to Dave Cundy who filmed it with a drone.

The Environment Agency has warned drivers not to drive through flooded sections of road.

It said just 30cm of water could float a family car.

There is a yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms in place for much of the south and east of England on Tuesday and Wednesday.