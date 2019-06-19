Video

A student who helped to redesign the "world's fastest" jet suit has said wearing it makes him feel like a superhero.

Sam Rogers, 23, demonstrated the five turbo jet engine in front of fellow students at Loughborough University.

Mr Rogers redesigned a jet suit that set a Guinness World Record in 2017 after reaching speeds of more than 32mph.

He said a redesigned model, which was made using a 3D printer, could exceed speeds of 50mph.

"You really, really feel the energy of it," Mr Rogers said.

"It's a great thing, kind of like the Marvel superheroes, to demonstrate to people and it really gets a great reaction when you land in front of them and they hear the spool down of the engines.