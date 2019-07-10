Football helps dads 'cope with baby loss'

Video

A group of men in Leicestershire have set up a football team to help them cope with the loss of their baby.

Sands United FC was started by the stillbirth charity Sands to help men talk about loss and commemorate their children.

Luke Wright, who helps run the team, lost his son Alfie nine years ago, aged just 26 weeks.

He said: "I can enjoy myself without feeling he should be here next to me."