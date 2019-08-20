Four-year-old boy completes 50th parkrun

Video

A four-year-old boy, who has completed his 50th parkrun in less than a year, was cheered by his fellow runners as he crossed the finish line.

Caleb Bishop, from Mountsorrel in Leicestershire, took part in his first 5km run on 25 August last year and has participated every week since.

Members of his family joined him for his 50th run at Loughborough Rugby Club on Saturday.

Caleb said: "I like running because it makes me feel really proud of myself. My favourite thing is running in the rain and holding daddy's hand."