Six young swimmers have overcome seasickness to cross the English Channel for charity.
The Leicester Neptune Swimming Club team, three of whom are under 16 years old, made the 22-mile crossing from Dover to Calais in 10 hours and 59 minutes, taking it in turns to swim an hour each.
They raised £14,000 for spinal injury charity Aspire.
Swimmer Kate McCallister, 16, said she felt seasick aboard the boat - but it hasn't deterred her from her aim of doing the swim solo during her gap year.
26 Aug 2019
