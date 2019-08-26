Video

Six young swimmers have overcome seasickness to cross the English Channel for charity.

The Leicester Neptune Swimming Club team, three of whom are under 16 years old, made the 22-mile crossing from Dover to Calais in 10 hours and 59 minutes, taking it in turns to swim an hour each.

They raised £14,000 for spinal injury charity Aspire.

Swimmer Kate McCallister, 16, said she felt seasick aboard the boat - but it hasn't deterred her from her aim of doing the swim solo during her gap year.