Afghanistan soldier: Bees' hum 'like a comfort blanket'
A former soldier who was badly injured in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan says beekeeping is helping with his recovery.
Mark Clyde, 39, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after losing his colleague and friend, John Amer, in the 2009 blast.
During his recovery, the father-of-three from Hinckley, Leicestershire, was introduced to beekeeping through the charity Help for Heroes.
"As weird as it sounds, the hum of the bees is a bit like a comfort blanket," Mr Clyde said.
31 Aug 2019
