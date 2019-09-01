'My crochet flowers make people smile'

Video

A woman who knits flowers and leaves them in public places with positive messages attached said she does to it to make the world a more positive and happy place.

Olivia Fletcher, 22, who has suffered from depression and has previously self-harmed, said her colourful crocheted creations are "soothing" and help to distract her from negative thoughts.

People who have discovered the flowers have written back to her saying how much they've appreciated the kind gesture.

She said she has left the flowers around her hometown of Loughborough and even at Buckingham Palace.