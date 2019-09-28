Media player
Thomas Cook collapse: Staff in emotional farewell with passengers
Thomas Cook staff gave a final farewell to passengers on board on a repatriation flight from Cyprus to East Midlands Airport.
An air steward said she was "so proud" to be wearing the company uniform for a final time.
Passengers made heart signs and collected cash donations for the staff.
They were losing their jobs following the collapse of the travel firm on Monday.
28 Sep 2019
