Drone footage has shown the extent of flooding across a county badly hit by heavy rainfall.

A number of villages in Leicestershire have been affected by high flood waters, with many residents calling it the worst they have seen for years.

Since Monday, emergency services have received more than 250 call-outs relating to flooding, Leicestershire County Council said.

Footage taken by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service also showed a number of parked cars almost totally submerged.