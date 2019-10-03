Video

When Matt Piper's professional football career was cut short through injury he turned to alcohol to cope with his depression.

At its worst, the former Leicester City and Sunderland winger was buying a litre of whisky a day.

But charity Sporting Chance Clinic introduced him to horse Marron, which he said helped him "connect back with the world".

Matt Piper was speaking to Harris Millar as part of BBC Radio Leicester's Be A Mate series.