Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-footballer Matt Piper used horse therapy to beat drinking problem
When Matt Piper's professional football career was cut short through injury he turned to alcohol to cope with his depression.
At its worst, the former Leicester City and Sunderland winger was buying a litre of whisky a day.
But charity Sporting Chance Clinic introduced him to horse Marron, which he said helped him "connect back with the world".
Matt Piper was speaking to Harris Millar as part of BBC Radio Leicester's Be A Mate series.
-
03 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-leicestershire-49905179/ex-footballer-matt-piper-used-horse-therapy-to-beat-drinking-problemRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window