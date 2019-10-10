Real-life mannequins used to draw in customers
Ashby traders use real-life mannequins to attract customers

Shop windows in a Leicestershire town came alive as real people were displayed instead of mannequins.

The event in Ashby-de-la-Zouch had a carnival theme and saw shops, bars and cafes take part to encourage more people in the town to shop locally.

Organisers said it had been successful in previous years and creates "a really happy vibe amongst shoppers".

