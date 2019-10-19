'It was like the world was about to attack me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fun Lovin' Criminals drummer Frank Benbini talks about mental health

Fun Lovin' Criminals drummer Frank Benbini has opened up about tour life, depression, and anxiety.

The Leicester-based musician said he thought "I'm gonna die and I don't understand why".

However, since talking about his mental health he said "it's unbelievable how I'm not on my own".

Video journalist: Harris Millar

  • 19 Oct 2019
Go to next video: How surf lifesaving saved my life