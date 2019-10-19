'It was like the world was about to attack me'

Media player
Fun Lovin' Criminals drummer Frank Benbini talks about mental health
Fun Lovin' Criminals drummer Frank Benbini has opened up about tour life, depression, and anxiety.
The Leicester-based musician said he thought "I'm gonna die and I don't understand why".
However, since talking about his mental health he said "it's unbelievable how I'm not on my own".
Video journalist: Harris Millar
