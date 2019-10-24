Video

Party lovers have slipped on their dancing shoes and headed to Leicester Cathedral for its first ever silent disco.

People boogied underneath Luke Jerram's The Museum of the Moon, the sculpture on display at the cathedral to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

The Dean of Leicester, the Very Rev David Monteith, said the cathedral wanted to "engage more with our communities".

He added that cathedrals are expensive buildings to run and should be filled with "all kinds of activities all through the day".

Video journalist: Harris Millar