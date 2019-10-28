Thousands enjoy Diwali celebrations
Thousands enjoy Leicester Diwali celebrations

About 45,000 people gathered in Leicester for the city's annual Diwali celebrations.

The event, which is held on Belgrave Road, is thought to be the largest in the UK.

Crowds enjoyed dancing and musical performances, a parade and a large fireworks display along the Golden Mile to mark the Hindu festival of light on Sunday.

