Flooding in Long Whatton
Water floods homes in Long Whatton

Homes in Long Whatton, Leicestershire, have been flooded by water running off the nearby fields.

Resident Angela Lee showed the BBC around her home, where the water is ankle-deep in places.

According to those living in the village, the flooding began at about 14:00 and the waters quickly rose.

  • 14 Nov 2019
