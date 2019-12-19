Media player
Homeless in England: 'I never thought it would have a positive impact'
After losing his mother to cancer and falling out with his father, Jamie Slack was made homeless at just 16 years old.
Now 25, he helps a charity tackle the homeless stereotype by going into schools to answer questions about rough sleeping.
Jamie, who lives in Hemington, Leicestershire, received help from Broxtowe Youth Homelessness and now has a place to live and a job as a chef.
He has shared his story in the hope that it will inspire others.
Video journalist: Chris Waring
19 Dec 2019
