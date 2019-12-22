Flood warden warns about driving through water
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Flood warden warns about driving through water

Flood wardens have been out on Leicestershire's roads, warning drivers about the dangers of driving through deep water.

Robert Butler, a volunteer warden in the Sileby area, says the recent weather has caused the longest continuing period of flooding on roads in the area.

"This is the worst flooding I've seen," he said. He warned motorists to adhere to the road signs.

"They are there for a reason," he added.

  • 22 Dec 2019
Go to next video: England flooding: Drone film shows extent of water