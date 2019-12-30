Media player
Cocker spaniel rescued from Melton Mowbray island
A dog has been rescued after spending five hours trapped on an island in the middle of a lake.
Artie the cocker spaniel is believed to have become exhausted after swimming at Melton Country Park in Leicestershire on Friday.
Wendy Gray, from animal charity Harvey's Army, who helped his owners locate him, said the cold water may have sapped the nine-year-old dog's energy.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service's technical rescue team were dispatched to pick him up in an inflatable boat.
