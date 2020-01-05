Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Thank you for making dad's funeral so special'
Matthew Jacques is a familiar sight around Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, where he works as a funeral director.
He is thought to be the only one working in the UK with Down's syndrome.
Shane Mouseley and Son Funeral Directors said families often specifically request Mr Jacques to work at a funeral.
Charity Mencap is using Mr Jacques as an example to campaign for better support for people with learning disabilities to find employment.
05 Jan 2020
