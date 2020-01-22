'I had a leg made from a Louis Vuitton bag'

Media player
Sian Green-Lord has prosthetic leg made from Louis Vuitton bag
Sian Green-Lord lost part of her leg when she was hit by a taxi in New York. She has now had a prosthetic leg made out of a vintage Louis Vuitton bag.
22 Jan 2020
