'My grandma is not going into a care home'

Joseph Burton runs almost everything he does past his grandma Shelagh Fane.

The artist has always been close to his 87-year-old grandmother and now he cares for her while running his woodworking business from her garages in Oadby, Leicestershire.

"My grandma's in charge," the 34-year-old said.

"I do care for her and we have every meal together but it's not a chore. Like I say, it's an honour," he added.

Video journalist: Harris Millar